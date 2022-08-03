Bus route closures in Flackwell Health due to emergency water works

12:31PM, Wednesday 03 August 2022
Part of the bus route in Flackwell Heath will be closed on August 3 and 3 due to emergency Thames water works.
The two stops at The Common and the Chapman Lane for journeys towards Bourne End will not be operating, according to Buses in Bucks, an information service on all public bus routes in Buckinghamshire.
Due to emergency Thames Water works part of Straight Bit in #FlackwellHeath will be closed today and tomorrow (3 and 4 August). The two stops at 'The Common' and the 'Chapman Lane' stop for journeys towards Bourne End will not be served. @CarouselBus pic.twitter.com/UUtlq7UOLz— Buses in Bucks (@bucksbuses) August 3, 2022
Editor's Picks
Most read
Top Articles
Thames Valley Police has confirmed a 16-year-old boy has died after getting into difficulty in the water at Bray Lake.
People have been urged to stay away from Wexham Park Hospital’s accident and emergency department today unless it is a serious or life-threatening emergency.
All lines are currently blocked between Reading and London Paddington stations due to a person being hit by a train.