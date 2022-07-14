SITE INDEX

    Shay Bottomley

    shayb@baylismedia.co.uk
    Emergency services called after smoke billows from Marlow building

    Firefighters were called to a three-storey building in Marlow on Monday evening after smoke was detected from a ground floor electrical cupboard.

    One appliance and crew along with two appliances from Royal Berkshire Fire and Rescue Service attended the scene in West Street at 8.12pm.

    After use of a thermal imaging camera and isolation of the electrical unit, the incident was handed over to site staff.

    No casualties were reported.

