Emergency services called after smoke billows from Marlow building

05:37PM, Thursday 14 July 2022
Firefighters were called to a three-storey building in Marlow on Monday evening after smoke was detected from a ground floor electrical cupboard.
One appliance and crew along with two appliances from Royal Berkshire Fire and Rescue Service attended the scene in West Street at 8.12pm.
After use of a thermal imaging camera and isolation of the electrical unit, the incident was handed over to site staff.
No casualties were reported.
