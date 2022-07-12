Tributes paid to 'incredibly positive' TV presenter Michael Barratt

The son of late broadcaster and journalist Michael Barratt says that his father’s secret in front of the camera was ‘just being himself’ following his death at the age of 94.

Olly Barratt said that the former Nationwide presenter would give an audience ‘the impression that he was there with them’ during his decades of service in the media sector.

Best known for presenting the BBC show between 1969 and 1977, Leeds-born Michael also fronted shows including Songs of Praise and appeared in an episode of comedy The Goodies.

His work as a broadcaster saw him interview many famous faces – including Prime Ministers – while he also turned his hand to writing later in life, publishing his autobiography in 2012.

Michael passed away following a short illness at Thames Hospice, Bray Lake, on Sunday, July 10.

The presenter spent many years in the Berkshire and Buckinghamshire area, first moving to Pinkneys Green in the early 1980s before settling in Holyport, and in later years, ventured over the River Thames to Bourne End.

Speaking to the Advertiser, Olly – a journalist himself for US-based Feature Story News - recalled his father inspiring him to take up the profession.

“I was hugely inspired by him after seeing the fun he used to have on TV and with a microphone – he used to say that Monday was the best day of the week,” Olly said.

“He was incredibly supportive – you could tell him anything and he would say it was brilliant and fully support your choices, and he was just an incredibly positive man.

“He was very much always there and would always try and involve us in the fun he was having.”

Olly said he remembers Michael inviting his family to the annual charity cricket match at Maidenhead and Bray Cricket Club, which was organised by his old friend Sir Michael Parkinson.

A family tradition would also be a shopping trip to Waitrose each week, where fellow shoppers would stop and recall Michael’s presenting days.

“He enjoyed going out and being stopped in the milk aisle,” Olly said. “He really liked it because he was always pleased to reminisce to people about the 1970s.”

On what Michael enjoyed about living in this area, Olly said it was a mixture of factors which swayed his father towards the home counties, including being a regular reader of the ‘Tiser.

“He loved it, it was partly because he had friends in the area – that ‘Bray Mafia’ of media types,” he added.

“There were people to meet in all of the pubs, and one that stands out to me is The Belgian Arms [in Holyport] where he would often be with mates.”

Michael also set up a business called Michael Barratt Ltd in Forlease Road, Maidenhead, where he offered media training.

“I think his secret of the job was just being himself – he would give people the impression he was there with them telling them stuff, and not in a patronising way,” Olly said.

“That is why he was a huge inspiration to me and he was as relaxed in front of a camera as you can be.”

Olly praised Thames Hospice for looking after his father in his final days, and he is now fundraising for the ‘wonderful’ charity in memory of his father.

Following the news of Michael’s death, many fellow broadcasters have paid tribute to the 94-year-old, including Sir Michael Parkinson.

“Michael was a colleague, a fine journalist, a consummate broadcaster, a friend and a good man,” he said.

“He was also, possibly, the worst golfer I ever played with and has the distinction of having a bunker, in which he spent a lot of time, at Temple Golf Club named in his honour.

“I shall miss him as will anyone lucky enough to call him a mate.”

Visit www.justgiving.com/fundraising/MichaelBarrattTH to view Olly’s fundraiser.