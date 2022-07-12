Pedestrian dies after being hit by lorry on A404

A pedestrian in his forties has died following a collision on the A404 yesterday morning (Monday).

A white Scania articulated lorry with a blue trailer was involved in a collision with the man on the A404 between Handy Cross roundabout and the A4155 at Marlow.

Police are now appealing for witnesses following the collision, which occurred at around 7.20am.

The man's next of kin have been informed and are being supported by officers, the force said.

It comes after the road was closed for much of yesterday morning.

Investigating officer PC Alistair Bennet, of the Joint Operations Roads Policing Unit, said: “We are appealing for witnesses following a fatal collision in which a man has sadly died.

“Our thoughts are with his family.

“If anyone has any information, please call 101 or make a report online, quoting reference 43220304673.

“Further, if anyone has any dash-cam footage that may assist the investigation, you can upload it directly to our online platform – https://unitedkingdom1cpp-portal.digital-policing.co.uk/serip/appeal/fatal-road-traffic-collision”