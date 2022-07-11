A404 remains closed due to 'serious collision'

SITE INDEX

    A404 closed due to 'serious collision'

    A section of the A404 has been closed following a ‘serious collision’ this morning (Monday). 

    The southbound section of the A404 was shut between its junctions with Handy Cross roundabout and Little Marlow roundabout (A4155) following the incident.

    National Highways first reported the road as closed at around 7.50am, and emergency services have been on the scene throughout the morning.

    The road is not expected to reopen until 5pm this evening (Monday) whilst workers remain in the carriageway.

    More to follow.

