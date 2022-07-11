A404 remains closed due to 'serious collision'

01:23PM, Monday 11 July 2022
A section of the A404 has been closed following a ‘serious collision’ this morning (Monday).
The southbound section of the A404 was shut between its junctions with Handy Cross roundabout and Little Marlow roundabout (A4155) following the incident.
National Highways first reported the road as closed at around 7.50am, and emergency services have been on the scene throughout the morning.
The road is not expected to reopen until 5pm this evening (Monday) whilst workers remain in the carriageway.
REMINDER - The #A404 southbound between the #M40 J4 #HandyCross and the #A4155 #LittleMarlow remains closed due to a serious collision. For more information including the diversion route, please follow the link here - https://t.co/cxhTsVAmMP pic.twitter.com/bMvi3ZYdc0— National Highways: East (@HighwaysEAST) July 11, 2022
