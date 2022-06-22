Marlow preschool closes its doors after 40 years due to financial struggles

A preschool in Marlow has had to close its doors after 40 years in operation due to financial pressures.

Jack and Jill Preschool was operating out of the All Saints Church Hall on The Causeway until this Wednesday (July 20), when it closed its doors for good.

On the group’s Facebook page, Jane Langley, who has been running the preschool since 1998, wrote:

“Unfortunately, the reality of the current situation is something neither of us can change.

“The continuing decline in the birth rate coupled with a shortfall in the government funding we receive for the three- and four-year-olds means the preschool is no longer financially viable.

“It was with a very heavy heart that I made this decision.

“I love working with the children, helping them develop and getting them ready for the next stage in their education is so rewarding.

“Jack and Jill has been my life for 25 years and closing down will leave a huge void that will be very difficult to fill.

“I would like to take this opportunity to thank all the Jack and Jill staff, past and present, who have helped so many Marlow children at the start of their educational journeys, and also many thanks to all you parents who have supported the preschool over the years.”