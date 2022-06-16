SITE INDEX

  • Book an Advert
  • Buy a photo
  • Submit a story

    • Air conditioning units destroyed in Marlow blaze

    Shay Bottomley

    shayb@baylismedia.co.uk
    Air conditioning units set alight in Marlow blaze

    Stock image

    Firefighters were called to the scene of a building in Marlow after four external air conditioning units caught fire on Wednesday evening.

    Crews and appliances were called to the scene in Frith Road at 5.05pm, with firefighters from High Wycombe and Beaconsfield attending the blaze.

    The news comes as temperatures across the South East soar with Marlow set to reach 31˚C on Friday afternoon.

    Firefighters used thermal imaging cameras and two hose reals to extinguish the flames.

    No casualties were reported in the incident.

    Marlow & Bourne End

    Editor's Picks

    Most read

    Top Articles

    Crossrail launch: What does it mean for Maidenhead and Slough?

    Crossrail is due to launch in central London on Tuesday, but travellers in Maidenhead and Slough will have to wait a bit longer before they join up with the capital. Photo from Transport for London

    Crossrail launch: What does it mean for Maidenhead and Slough?

    Maidenhead and Slough travellers have long been waiting for the arrival of Crossrail to whisk them quickly into central London.

     

    © Copyright 2022 Baylis Media Limited All right reserved