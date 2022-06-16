Air conditioning units destroyed in Marlow blaze

Firefighters were called to the scene of a building in Marlow after four external air conditioning units caught fire on Wednesday evening.

Crews and appliances were called to the scene in Frith Road at 5.05pm, with firefighters from High Wycombe and Beaconsfield attending the blaze.

The news comes as temperatures across the South East soar with Marlow set to reach 31˚C on Friday afternoon.

Firefighters used thermal imaging cameras and two hose reals to extinguish the flames.

No casualties were reported in the incident.