    'Vibrant' new fashion brand to open Marlow store

    Marlow is set to welcome a ‘colourful’ new clothes store at the start of next month to add to the high street offering.

    Fashion brand Scamp & Dude is launching its flagship store on Friday, July 1, offering a range of clothing for children and women. 

    Well-known for its dresses and loungewear, the fashion house was founded in 2016 by Jo Tutchener-Sharp following a lengthy stay in hospital undergoing brain surgery.

    The brand focuses on giving back to the community and for each Superhero Sleep Buddy sold, another is donated to a child who has lost a parent or is seriously ill themselves.

    Similarly, for every Super Scarf sold, another is donated to a woman with cancer or the mother of a child with cancer.

    So far Scamp & Dude has donated more than 5,000 Superhero Sleep Buddies and 5,500 Super Scarves.

    Jo said: “Marlow seemed like the perfect place to open our flagship store, partly because it’s our local town, but also because it’s such a buzzy, vibrant place to be.

    "The Scamp & Dude shop will be so much more than just a retail space, it will also be used to hold regular events too, bringing the community together. We can’t wait to welcome customers into the world of Scamp & Dude.”

    Robert Martin, leasing manager at landlord Sorbon Estates, the commercial arm of the Shanly Group, added: “We are delighted to introduce such an exciting and unique independent brand as Scamp & Dude to Marlow High Street.

    "They are a perfect fit and exactly the type of retailer we are keen to work with; interesting, cool and bringing something completely different to other local stores. We cannot wait to see the shop open for business.”

    For more information on the brand visit www.scampanddude.com 

    Marlow & Bourne End

