Image released after teenage girl kidnapped in Marlow

Police have released an image of a man they would like to speak to after a teenage girl was kidnapped in broad daylight in Marlow on Sunday.

The incident took place at around 12.45pm when a male put the teenage victim into a headlock and dragged her to a car in a parking area behind Churchill Drive.

The girl has since been located and suffered no injuries.

Thames Valley Police has launched an investigation into the kidnapping and has shared an image of an individual it wishes to speak with.

A 17-year-old boy from Bolter End was arrested on suspicion of kidnapping on Sunday. He has since been bailed until June 12.

Police staff investigator Hilary Layton, of High Wycombe CID, said: “I am appealing for any witnesses or anyone with information about this isolated incident to please come forward.

“Also if you were in the area between 12.30pm and 1pm and have any information which can help us, please get in touch.

“I would also like to appeal to anybody who recognises the person or dog in this image to please get in touch as I believe they may have information in connection with this incident.

“Furthermore, if you have any CCTV footage in the area or any dash-cam footage if you were in the area around the time, I’d also ask that you check any recordings in case it has captured something that could assist our investigation.

“To contact us, call 101 or make a report on our website, quoting reference number 43220210153.

“Alternatively, you can provide information anonymously to the independent charity, Crimestoppers, by calling 0800 555 111 or via its website.”