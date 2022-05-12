Driver uninjured after crash on A404

A driver has been left uninjured following a crash on the A404 where he ended up off the road and in a hedge.

Firefighters were called to the scene of the incident on the southbound slip road at Marlow roundabout at 12.47pm on Tuesday.

Two appliances and crews from High Wycombe Fire Station and one from Beaconsfield attended, along with one officer.

When firefighters arrived, the man was out of the car – which had come to rest in a hedge – and he was uninjured.

The firefighters made the scene safe and left the incident in the hands of Thames Valley Police.