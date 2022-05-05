Pub in the Park Marlow to welcome 1,000 more people

Pub in the Park in Marlow will be open to 1,000 more people than in previous years – after a late application to up the numbers was approved today (May 5).

The Higginson Park food and music festival – inspired by Marlow celebrity chef Tom Kerridge – is set for May 12-15.

It ordinarily hosts about 7,000 people, but late-in-the-game plans to up the numbers were submitted to Bucks Council last month.

The event organisers were looking to increase capacity to just under 8,000 – following heightened demand compared to previous years.

A Buckinghamshire Council’s licensing sub-committee met last Thursday (April 28) to hear representations from the company running the event, Brand Events TM Limited.

It also heard from Marlovians who were concerned about possible increased risks around security and anti-social behaviour, over-stretched parking and noise levels.

Despite these concerns, the committee opted to approve the adjusted licencing application, meaning that Pub in the Park is set to welcome 1,000 more visitors.

Tickets are still on sale at tinyurl.com/2ndpbk82