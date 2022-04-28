Shed fire spreads to neighbour's garden in Marlow

Firefighters were called to two properties in Marlow this afternoon (Thursday) after a fire spread to a neighbouring shed.

Two appliances and crews from High Wycombe and one from Beaconsfield attended the fire in Bobmore Lane at 1.45pm.

After a shed caught fire in the rear garden of one property, the flames spread to the nearby shrubbery before setting a neighbour’s shed alight.

No casualties were reported in the incident.