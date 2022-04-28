Shed fire spreads to neighbour's garden in Marlow

05:51PM, Thursday 28 April 2022
Stock image
Firefighters were called to two properties in Marlow this afternoon (Thursday) after a fire spread to a neighbouring shed.
Two appliances and crews from High Wycombe and one from Beaconsfield attended the fire in Bobmore Lane at 1.45pm.
After a shed caught fire in the rear garden of one property, the flames spread to the nearby shrubbery before setting a neighbour’s shed alight.
No casualties were reported in the incident.
Comments
Editor's Picks
Most read
Top Articles
A Maidenhead school has accepted an ‘enormously disappointing’ Ofsted inspection which found it to be ‘Inadequate’.
A murder investigation has been launched by Thames Valley Police’s Major Crime Unit following an incident in Bourne End.
Rail services will be cancelled or delayed up until the end of the day after a person was hit by a train in Maidenhead.