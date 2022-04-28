SITE INDEX

  • Book an Advert
  • Buy a photo
  • Submit a story

    • Shed fire spreads to neighbour's garden in Marlow

    Shay Bottomley

    shayb@baylismedia.co.uk
    Shed fire spreads to neighbour's garden in Marlow

    Stock image

    Firefighters were called to two properties in Marlow this afternoon (Thursday) after a fire spread to a neighbouring shed.

    Two appliances and crews from High Wycombe and one from Beaconsfield attended the fire in Bobmore Lane at 1.45pm.

    After a shed caught fire in the rear garden of one property, the flames spread to the nearby shrubbery before setting a neighbour’s shed alight.

    No casualties were reported in the incident.

    Marlow & Bourne End

    Leave your comment

    Share your opinions on

    Characters left: 1500

    Editor's Picks

    Most read

    Top Articles

    Person hit by train in Maidenhead

    Archive photo

    Person hit by train in Maidenhead

    Rail services will be cancelled or delayed up until the end of the day after a person was hit by a train in Maidenhead.

     

     

    © Copyright 2016 Baylis Media Limited All right reserved