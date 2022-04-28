Police want to speak to men after Bourne End burglary

Police have released CCTV images of men officers would like to speak to after thieves broke into a home and stole a handbag containing money in Bourne End.

The burglary occurred between 7.30pm on Sunday, March 13 and 2am on Monday, March 14 in Baynards, Wharf Lane.

The offenders entered the property and stole a handbag containing a purse, bank cards and a laptop.

The offenders left and went to a nearby ATM and withdrew cash using the stolen card before then moving to another ATM for more money withdrawals.

In addition, they also used the card to make fraudulent purchases online.

Investigating officer PC Gemma Thompson, based at Wycombe police station, said: “We would like to appeal to anybody who recognises the men in this image to please get in touch as we believe they may have information in connection with this incident.

“You can get in touch by either making a report online or by calling 101 quoting reference number 43220112449.

“Alternatively, for 100 per cent anonymity, you can also call the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”