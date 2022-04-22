Final exhibition for Marlow film studio as campaigners' concerns remain

The final masterplan designs before a planning application is submitted to build a new film studio in Marlow are set to go on public exhibition.

Since the plans were first announced in June last year, a number of engagement sessions have taken place with residents in the community.

However, concerns remain from Save Marlow’s Greenbelt, a campaign group supported by the town's MP Joy Morrissey.

SMGB recently held a meeting in which ‘more than a hundred’ residents expressed doubt over the plans, citing concerns over the impact on the environment and increased traffic, the suitability on the location and whether employment is a priority in Marlow.

The upcoming exhibition, held at Court Garden House in Marlow, Abbotsbrook Hall in Bourne End and The Pavilion in Little Marlow from Tuesday, May 3 to Sunday, May 8, will reveal the final masterplan, architectural designs and address some of the existing queries residents may have.

Robert Laycock, CEO, of the Marlow Film Studio project, said: “The engagement process has been extensive, and through successful collaboration between the project team, the community and the design team, the process has contributed significantly to the design development which has informed and shaped the planning application.”

“We have been very mindful of the challenges to overcome, and it has been very important to us that we listen to stakeholders and the community, so that we can deliver a studio not just of global significance but that also meets a wide set of local aspirations.

He added: “Buckinghamshire is one of the main beneficiaries of significant government policy efforts designed to bring global investment here, yet future opportunities are likely to be lost through lack of infrastructure if we don’t act now.

“The huge deficit of production space is holding back the local industry from delivering the astonishing growth of the last few years, and as a recent report by the British Film Institute shows, lots of other countries are seeking to replicate this policy success.”

The exhibition will be available to view in Marlow and Little Marlow, as well as digitally on the project website - where anyone interested in finding out more about the ongoing plans, can sign up for Marlow Film Studios digital newsletter https://www.marlow.film/

Exhibition details:

Tuesday, May 3, Court Garden House, Marlow, 12.00pm – 5pm

Wednesday, May 4, Court Garden House, Marlow, 10.30am – 5pm

Thursday, May 5, Court Garden House, Marlow, 10.30am – 7pm

Friday, May 6, The Pavilion, Little Marlow, 4pm – 7pm

Saturday, May 7, Abbotsbrook Hall, Bourne End, 12pm – 5pm

Sunday, May 8, Court Garden House, Marlow, 12pm – 5pm