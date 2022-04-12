Marlow Town Regatta and Festival to make return this June

The 'biggest sporting and social event' on the Marlow calendar is set to make a return this spring after two years away.

The Marlow Town Regatta and Festival was last held in 2019 and sees live music, rowing, riverside dining and the customary dragon boat races take centre stage.

This will be the first regatta since and will take place in Higginson Park across the weekend of Saturday, June 11 and Sunday, June 12. The event has been running for 150 years.

The Saturday will be the 'regatta day', where races will take place courtesy of Marlow Rowing Club alongside a giant garden party with gazebos, stalls and musical entertainment.

An Elvis tribute act - Ben Portsmouth - will also be performing, while guests can enjoy a tipple at the bar organised by the Marlow Round Table.

To purchase tickets for the various events happening on Saturday, visit www.marlowtownregetta.org

The Sunday is known as 'festival day' and will be free to enter, with the traditional dragon boat racing on the River Thames.

There will also be family events and entertainment, including Traylens Fun Fair, which will be pitching up in the park throughout the weekend.