Italian gelato store to open in Marlow High Street

A new Italian gelato store will be opening in Marlow High Street later in the summer, with sorbet, waffles and crepes among the sweet treats on offer.

Amorino, which has a range of existing stores across London, is opening at 105 High Street.

Owned and run by residents from the town, Amorino will serve a range of treats from its natural gelato and sorbet to gelato macarons, waffles and crepes, as well as hot drinks.

The new store will replace previous occupiers of the unit Really Wild, and will be located opposite Higginson Park.

Customers will be welcomed by a colourful gelato cabinet featuring an array of authentic ice creams and sorbets, all naturally made and gluten free.

Founded in Paris in 2002, Amorino specialises in gelato and sorbet across 25 flavours including the best-selling pistacchio, mango, vanilla and hazelnut chocolate.

Scoops are also presented as ‘roses’, which can be mix-and-matched with any number of flavours, to create an individual cone.

Amorino’s has more than 200 locations worldwide, including 15 in Central London, and is now adding Marlow to the list.

Peter and Kim Sandström, owners of Amorino Marlow, said: “We are so excited to be bringing the unique Amorino expereince to Marlow.

“Having made Marlow our home for over 20 years, we wanted to introduce something very special and different to our lovely community.

“Amorino will be the first of its kind in Marlow and our dessert boutique, serving Amorino’s range of no 1 premium treats, provides something very different for our town.”

Rob Martin, leasing manager at landlord Sorbon Estates, the commercial arm of The Shanly Group, added: “Marlow is well-known for its picturesque high street, with a charm that attracts tourists to visit for the day while being much-loved by locals.

“We wanted to find a tenant that would benefit visitors and locals alike whilst offering something new and Amorino perfectly fits that brief.

“The dessert boutique is ideally situated outside of Higginson Park and will create a holiday atmosphere for all to enjoy. We are delighted to welcome Amorino to Marlow.”