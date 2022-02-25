Marlow's Pub in the Park festival announces new chefs and restaurants

Marlow food and drink festival Pub in the Park has announced new chefs who are set to show off their culinary skills at this year's event.

The festival, which is organised by celebrity foodie Tom Kerridge and takes place in Higginson Park, will be running from Thursday, May 12 to Sunday, May 15.

It has already been revealed that Kerridge is set to be joined by Sunday Brunch presenter Simon Rimmer and two Michelin-starred chef Michel Roux Jr for the four-day event.

Organisers have now announced more chefs who are set to demonstrate their cooking skills in Pound Lane this spring.

It was announced today (Friday) that the chef demo host for the weekend will be TV's Chris Bavin, best known for presenting BBC's Eat Well For Less? Best Home Cook, and Food Truth or Scare.

And for the first time, Raymond Blanc's cookery school tutor, Rebecca Boast, will be taking to the demo stage.

Guests will be able to catch her on Saturday afternoon where she will be answering questions and demonstrating her skills in the kitchen.

Fan favourite pubs and restaurants including Kerridge’s own Marlow restaurants The Hand and Flowers and The Coach will be popping up in Higginson Park.

For those entirely meat and dairy free, Bad Vegan has just been added to the restaurant line-up, offering an alternative plant-based menu.

Over on the water, The Hibernia boat - run by Hobbs of Henley - will be on hand to whisk guests down the River Thames, taking in the views of Marlow during a 30-minute trip along the river, with gin tastings from Mr Hobbs Gin.

Pop acts including Rag'n'Bone Man, McFly and Sophie Ellis-Bextor are also set to feature at the Marlow festival.

