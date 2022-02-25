Cyclist critical after collision with van driver in Wooburn Green

Police are appealing for witnesses after a cyclist was left in a critical condition following a collision with the driver of a van in Wooburn Green.

At about 6.35am today (Friday) there was a collision between a white Citroen Berlingo van and a male cyclist in his 40s in The Green, at the junction with Town Lane.

The cyclist suffered extensive injuries and has been taken to the John Radcliffe Hospital in Oxford, where he is in a critical condition.

The man's family are aware and are being supported by officers.

Roads in the vicinity of the incident were closed following the collision, but have now been re-opened, police added.

Investigating officer, Sergeant Tyrone Powell of the Joint Operations Roads Policing Unit, based at Milton Keynes, said: “I am appealing to anybody who was driving in the area of The Green this morning and witnessed this collision to please get in touch with Thames Valley Police, either by reporting online or calling 101, quoting incident number 231 of 25 February.

“I would particularly like to hear from anybody who has dash-cam footage of the collision or the moments leading up to the incident to get in touch with us.

“Sadly, a man has suffered very serious injuries and is currently in a life-threatening condition in hospital. His family are aware and being supported.

“There were road closures in place while this incident was being dealt with, but they have since been re-opened.”

A spokesman from South Central Ambulance Service (SCAS) said: "We received a 999 call at 6:21am reporting a collision between a van and a cyclist on the A4094 by The Green in Wooburn Green.

"We sent a rapid response vehicle, two ambulances and the Thames Valley Air Ambulance emergency response vehicle to the incident.

"The male cyclist had sustained serious injuries as a result of the collision and following initial treatment was taken to the major trauma centre at the John Radcliffe Hospital, Oxford."