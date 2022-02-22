Cyclist taken to hospital following Saturday collision in Marlow

A cyclist was taken to Wexham Park Hospital following a collision with a car driver in Marlow on Saturday morning.

Paramedics from South Central Ambulance Service were called to the incident in Maple Rise at 7.51am. Firefighters from High Wycombe also attended the collision.

The man was treated for non-life-threatening injuries at the scene before being taken to hospital for further treatment.

No further injuries were reported during the incident.