Cyclist taken to hospital following Saturday collision in Marlow

11:16AM, Tuesday 22 February 2022
A cyclist was taken to Wexham Park Hospital following a collision with a car driver in Marlow on Saturday morning.
Paramedics from South Central Ambulance Service were called to the incident in Maple Rise at 7.51am. Firefighters from High Wycombe also attended the collision.
The man was treated for non-life-threatening injuries at the scene before being taken to hospital for further treatment.
No further injuries were reported during the incident.
Comments
Editor's Picks
Most read
Top Articles
Police have confirmed that a woman has died after being struck by a lorry on the M4 on Thursday morning.
MP Theresa May has said ‘full accountability should follow’ if a report into alleged lockdown-breaking parties at Downing Street finds evidence of deliberate wrongdoing.
The owner of the popular Clayton's Marlow bar has announced that he is moving on from the venue to spend more quality time with family and friends after 11 years in the town.