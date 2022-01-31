Plant a Tree Project sees new tree on Wooburn parish land

01:50PM, Monday 31 January 2022
Soroptimists of Thames Valley planted a tree as part of their club’s contribution to the Soroptimist Centennial Plant a Tree Project.
Soroptimist International is a world-wide organisation for women in management and the professions who want to make a difference.
The Thames Valley club raised the funds for the conference pear tree.
Thanks to the collaboration of the Wooburn Parish council, it was able to plant it on parish recreational land for the future enjoyment of the local community.
