    Police appeal to find missing man who may be in Marlow

    Police are appealing for the public’s help in locating a missing man from High Wycombe who may be in Marlow.

    Jamie Wooffendin was said to have been walking his black Labrador in either Wycombe or Marlow.

    He is wearing dark clothing and a light brown cowboy hat.

    If you see Jamie, please call 999.

    Marlow & Bourne End

