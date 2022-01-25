Construction starts on new Lidl store in Marlow

Construction of the new Lidl store in Marlow town centre has begun as the German discount chain eyes an opening date of late 2022.

The retail giant revealed its plans to occupy the Chapel Street shop back in February 2021, with plans approved later that year.

The site used to be home to Waitrose, which was forced to close its store in 2019 after 47 years in the town.

Rumours have since been circulating over what would replace the supermarket, with plans for a nursery pushed back by the council's planning team before Lidl came forward.

Works at the store are expected to take about 11 months, with a view to opening by the end of the year, Lidl said.

The new store will create around 40 jobs for the local community., it added, with the supermarket having its traditional in-store bakery, as well as on-site bicycle parking close to the new entrance.

Lidl claims that the new store 'will improve local shopping choice' and the design will help to make it 'an appropriate addition to the town', with brickwork used to ensure that the extension matches the existing finish of the building.

The incorporation of hung slate tiles above the new entrance will also reflect the use of slate across the town, the German firm said.

Lidl GB’s regional head of property, Jason Buckley, said: “There’s been much anticipation for this new Lidl store and it’s great that we are now able to break ground and start construction.

"We are extremely grateful for all the support that we have received so far and would like to thank everyone for their patience and understanding whilst we enter this next phase of the development.”