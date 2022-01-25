Marlow beauty salon prepares to reopen as luxury spa

A beauty salon in Marlow is undergoing an 'incredible transformation' as it prepares to reopen as a luxury spa tomorrow (Wednesday).

Sunrise Beauty, based in West Street, has been having a makeover of its own during January and is set to become Cecily Medi Spa, joining an existing business family of spas.

The salon's refurbishment has included new interiors and 'subtle touches' throughout the building to help enhance the customer experience.

It plans to reopen in its new format on Wednesday, January 26.

Alongside a new interior design, the team will be expanding their treatment menu to incorporate more beauty and relaxation experiences, including the introduction of massages and facials.

The experience will also see the spa offer a drinks menu that ranges from herbal tea and fresh juice, to cocktails, prosecco, and a selection of gin.

Haylee Benton, founder and CEO of The Silver Fern Group portfolio of spas, salons and florists, said: “The team have worked incredibly hard to maintain the elements of Sunrise that our loyal clients love, while introducing new touches designed to enhance each step of their beauty and relaxation journey with us.

“We want to say a huge thank you to our clients for their ongoing support, especially after an incredibly hard year. Everything we do is designed to improve our client’s experience, and we can’t wait to unveil these new and exciting changes.”

Nikki Marsh, spa director, added: “We want Cecily Medi Spa to be place where people can unwind and get their ‘me-time’, no matter how busy their schedule, and I’m so proud of our fantastic team who have made some of the best spa experiences completely accessible."