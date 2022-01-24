Pub in the Park announces 'world class' chefs and pubs

A food and drink festival in Marlow has announced the 'world class' chefs and restaurants which are set to headline the event this spring.

Pub in the Park, which is organised by celebrity foodie Tom Kerridge and takes place in Higginson Park, will be running from Thursday, May 12 to Sunday, May 15.

The festival was founded in Marlow and will also visit nine other UK locations in 2022.

The four-day event will be hosted by Kerridge, who is set to be joined by Sunday Brunch presenter Simon Rimmer and two Michelin-starred chef Michel Roux Jr.

Pubs and restaurants have been announced too, including newcomer Made in Oldstead, based in Yorkshire, and The Green Man, owned by Great British Bake Off winner Candice Brown.

London-based eatery Hoppers, serving Sri Lankan and South Indian inspired dishes, will also be there.

Fan favourites including Kerridge’s own Marlow restaurants The Hand and Flowers and The Coach, as well as Atul Kochhar's Michelin-starred Indian restaurants, are set to return to Higginson Park.

Pre-sale tickets are released at 10am on Thursday, February 3 to Pub in the Park newsletter subscribers, while general on-sale tickets will be available from 8am on Friday, February 4.

Pop acts including Rag'n'Bone Man, McFly and Sophie Ellis-Bextor are set to feature at the Marlow festival.

US group Sister Sledge, famous for hits such as We Are Family, will headline the Thursday night session while British boyband McFly will take to the main stage on the Friday.

Solo singer Rag'n'Bone Man, known for chart hits including Human and All You Ever Wanted, will headline Saturday evening's set, with a main act for Saturday afternoon yet to be announced.

Murder on the Dancefloor pop artist Sophie Ellis-Bextor will perform on Sunday afternoon.

Tom Kerridge said: “We’re so excited to be bringing some seriously top notch chefs and their incredible pubs and restaurants to the towns we love this year.

"Food is at the very heart of what we do. I’ve had a sneak peek at the menus and I’ve definitely got my eye on a few of the dishes - we can’t wait for you to try them."

