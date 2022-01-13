Bakery chain could take over site of former Marlow bank

03:22PM, Thursday 13 January 2022
The Halifax branch in Marlow closed in May 2020
A bakery chain will take over a former high street bank in Marlow if a planning application is approved by Buckinghamshire Council.
Gail's has applied to the local authority to occupy the former Halifax site at 5 High Street, which is a listed building.
The bank announced in 2020 that it was set to close that summer after experiencing changes in the way customers managed their money.
And in November, Barclays said that it would also be shutting its Marlow town centre branch on March 11 due to the rise in online banking.
Gail's is a chain of bakeries which also has branches in Windsor, Bracknell and Beaconsfield.
The firm has asked Bucks Council to make alterations to the existing shopfront and installation of advertisements for the new bakery.
It also plans to make a series of interior and exterior alterations to the building to ensure it is suitable to become a bakery.
To view the application - which is still awaiting a decision - search for reference number 21/08755/FUL on the council's planning portal.
