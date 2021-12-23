Police looking for men in connection to theft in Marlow

Thames Valley Police has released CCTV images of two men officers would like to speak to following a theft in Marlow.

Between 1pm and 1.30pm on Monday, November 11, the victim, an elderly woman was withdrawing money from a cash point outside the NatWest bank in the High Street.

She was pulled from behind by an unknown man. Another man appeared and spoke to her. The victim later realised that her purse had been stolen and her bank card had been used to make several unauthorised transactions.

Designated investigator Craig Lambert, at High Wycombe police station, said: “We are releasing these CCTV images as we believe these individuals may have vital information that could help us with the investigation.

“Anyone with information can contact police by calling 101 or making a report online, quoting reference 43210528783.

“Alternatively, if you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, or via their website.”