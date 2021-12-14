Marlow chef and Premier League striker launch £10 Christmas dinner

Marlow-based chef Tom Kerridge has teamed up with a Premier League footballer to help fight food poverty during the festive season.

Kerridge, who owns three pubs in the South Bucks town, has enlisted the help of Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford to create a Christmas dinner for up to six people - at the cost of just £10.

The England international set Kerridge the challenge of creating the meal to help families on a budget this Christmas.

Included in the recipe is a turkey roll with stuffing and tray-bake vegetables - as well as a Boxing Day potato and carrot hash with fried eggs.

These two dishes hope to ensure a family of up to six can enjoy a festive dinner and another meal after the big day for less than a tenner.

The two meals come in at less than £10 with a Healthy Start voucher - a Government scheme which offers help in buying healthy goods.

Kerridge said: “Christmas can be such a hard time for many families, Marcus and I wanted to create something that might help bring a little bit of cheer to those who are finding it difficult.

"So, I hope the recipes we have created are useful and that they will bring awareness of the Healthy Start Voucher many families are entitled to."

Rashford added: "After all they have been through over the last 18-months, the least children deserve is a hot Christmas dinner this year.

"Christmas has a great ability to bring family together and I want as many children as possible to wake up on Christmas morning happy and without the stress of wondering where their next meal is coming from.

"We relied on the local food bank for our Christmas dinner. I want families in communities like mine to look forward to creating something special in the kitchen together and making memories.

"Tom’s done a fantastic job of pulling two great recipes together and I’m looking forward to seeing how people get on.”

A cook-along video is now live at www.instagram.com/fulltimemeals/ to explain how to cook the dishes.

In April, Kerridge and Rashford joined forces to launch ‘FULL TIME: Get Cooking with Marcus & Tom’, a nationwide initiative to support the #EndChildFoodPoverty campaign launched by the latter in 2021.

The Full Time Meals campaign has created 52 family recipes as part of its 12-month long programme since April.

The initiative is also supporting FareShare, a UK charity tackling food poverty and reducing food waste in the UK.

Visit www.fareshare.org.uk/fulltime to donate.