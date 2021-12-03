Marlow film studio developers hold further engagement sessions

Further details on a project to build a new film studio in Marlow are being presented to residents over the coming days.

The third stage of engagement events regarding the project are being held from Friday, December 3, until Saturday, December 11.

Organised by independent consultants Soundings, the series of exhibitions will give a further opportunity for local community to speak to the team behind the plans to bring a ‘state-of-the-art’ film studio to South Buckinghamshire.

The exhibitions will showcase the draft architectural designs of the studio complex which is planned to be on the former landfill site next to the A404 at Westhorpe junction.

Concerned campaigners have opposed the development citing its location to a residential area, impact on the environment and height of the infrastructure at the site.

Founder and CEO of the Marlow Film Studio project, Robert Laycock, said: “We have a first-class British design team working with us, who are bringing a quality of vision and craftmanship to the project and I am hugely proud of the designs that are emerging, following our public engagement sessions.

“Our intention has always been to deliver a studio which brings opportunity to Buckinghamshire and hopefully the new exhibition will give people a sense of this.

“The county has a rich history of film making already and so delivering a world class hub for talented film makers to realise their ambitions, is our priority,” he added.

The exhibition will be held at Consultation HQ, Unit 6 Liston Court Marlow SL7 1ER on the following dates:

• Friday, December 3, 10am – 5pm

• Saturday, December 4, 11am – 5pm

• Monday, December 6, 11am – 3pm

• Tuesday, December 7, 11am – 3pm

• Wednesday, December 8, 11am – 3pm

• Thursday, December 9, 11am – 3pm

• Friday, December 10, 10am – 5pm

• Saturday, December 11, 11am – 5pm

On Saturday, December 4, from 1-4pm the exhibition will also be at The Pavilion in Little Marlow so the team can speak to those living in closest proximity to the site.

To sign up for more information on the studio plans and to find all the information about the forthcoming exhibition as well as the opportunity to respond to the questionnaire, visit www.marlow.film