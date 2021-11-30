Marlow's Barclays branch set to close its doors

A high street bank in Marlow has announced that it is due to close in the spring due to customers using alternatives to branches for their banking.

Barclays, located in High Street, said that the decision to close is 'never an easy one', adding that 87 per cent of customers were seeking different ways to manage their money away from the physical store.

It will close for good on Friday, March 11, 2022.

The bank has informed its customers that they have a range of options to continue their banking, including using the Barclays app, as well as telephone, online and video banking.

Barclays has confirmed that it has no plans to make anyone redundant as a result of the closure, with colleagues working at the Marlow branch offered alternative roles in the bank.

The closest Barclays branches are now located in Maidenhead and High Wycombe high street's, while the nearest ATM is the Natwest, directly opposite.

“The decision to close a branch is never an easy one," a Barclays spokeswoman said. "However, customers are increasingly using alternatives to branches to do their banking.

"As a result, we are seeing a sustained fall in branch visits across the UK.

“This is reflected at the Marlow branch, where there has been a 13 per cent reduction in counter transactions in the two years to March 2020.

"In addition, 87 per cent of our customers at the branch are also using different ways to bank.

“We will work with our customers and provide alternative options to ensure they can continue to manage their money and receive financial expertise when required.”