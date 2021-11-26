Concerns remain over Marlow film studio project as further consultation imminent

A project to build a new film studio in Marlow is continuing to face backlash from groups who oppose the plans.

The Marlow Film Studio project, which was first announced in June, has been met with growing support and opposition as further details have been unveiled.

A series of public consultations have taken place, allowing residents to see the plans for themselves before a planning application is submitted next year.

Developers Dido Project have met with Save Marlow’s Greenbelt - a campaign supported by Joy Morrissey MP opposing the development – to discuss the proposals, but concerns remain.

Martin Braint, a campaigner for the group, reaffirmed the view that the proposal is ‘simply in the wrong place’ when speaking to the Advertiser.

“There’s a development at Shinfields near Reading; it’s nowhere near residential properties but it’s closer to a big city, so it’s more appropriate,” said Martin.

“Film studios are 24/7, and they are noisy; even if the sound studios are well-proofed against noise, the lorries, deliveries and all of the work outside is going to be extremely noisy for the locals.

“People will be living next to the film studios in Westhorpe Park, and a lot of them are elderly.

“The approach to it will be appalling. It’s just off the A4155 – that road is so busy all day long, especially during rush hour.

He added that the height of the seven-storey studios and inadequate parking given the nature of the site were also concerns.

With two stages of public exhibitions already completed, the developers behind the project ae planning a third stage next month.

Robert Laycock, founder & CEO of the Marlow Studio Project, said: “The planning process is designed to address concerns, and anyone who wants to share their views with us is welcomed.

“We are pleased to announce that our stage three public exhibition opens in early December in Marlow and Little Marlow, and we look forward to engaging further with the local community as we continue the very important listening phase of the project.”