Drivers braced for Marlow road closures for Santa Fun Run

05:16PM, Tuesday 23 November 2021
Drivers have been warned of road closures around Marlow next weekend for the return of the annual Santa’s Fun Run.
The event – run by the Rotary Clubs of Marlow – will be taking place on Sunday, December 5.
Thousands of spectators and participants are expected on the day, which has led to some roads in the town centre to be closed for safety reasons.
The annual charity event will see runners congregate in Higginson Park from around 8.30am ready for a 9.30am start in the High Street.
The core route progressively impacts the following roads:
For more details and to fill out an entry form– which are running out – visit www.santasfunrun.org
