Marlow school matron passes away following car accident

A ‘much-loved’ matron at Sir William Borlase’s Grammar School has died following a serious car accident at the weekend.

The West Street school announced on Monday evening that Nicky Day had passed away, having worked with students and staff at Borlase for 14 years.

Headteacher Kay Mountfield has paid tribute to Nicky, adding that pupils will be taking quiet time to collect their thoughts after the news.

Nicky was a keen animal lover and volunteered her time at weekends at a cat sanctuary, which Borlase said it would like to continue to support.

“Following a serious car accident on the weekend, the school is very sad to announce the sudden loss of our much -loved matron, Nicky Day,” Ms Mountfield said.

“Matron supported the students, staff and parents of Borlase for 14 years. In that time, she managed all our different challenges with her characteristic kindness and gentle sense of humour.

“The news has come as an enormous shock to her family, friends and the whole school community.

“There are so many people, past and present, who experienced her support and kindness while at school here – we will miss her enormously.”

The headteacher added: “Students and staff are taking quiet time in the school chapel to reflect and write their thoughts and messages. These will be collated and sent to matron’s partner and family.

“Matron was known to be a great animal lover and volunteered her time on weekends at a cat sanctuary.

“The school would like to support her care for the sanctuary in some way through their charity fundraising.

“Thank you everyone for your kind messages.”

Borlase added on social media that it would be considering how to remember Nicky when her family has had time to share their wishes.