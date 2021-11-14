Witness appeal after man attacked outside Marlow pub and wrestled to the ground

A witness appeal has been launched after a man was wrestled to the ground outside a pub in Marlow High Street on Saturday morning.

The victim, a 40-year-old man, suffered a swollen eye in the incident at 1am outside the Duke of Clarence pub.

He was attacked by the group of four men when he stopped his car in front of them and they started banging on his windows.

When he got out to ask what they were doing, one of the group put the victim in a headlock and wrestled him to the ground. The other men then repeatedly kicked him.

The victim sustained lacerations to his face and head as well as a swollen eye and he was taken to hospital for treatment.

Three men, two aged 18 and one aged 19, have been arrested and since released under investigation.

Investigating officer PC Sophie Hill, based at High Wycombe police station said: “This assault caused the victim injuries which needed hospital treatment. He will also need further treatment going forward.

“I am appealing for anyone who saw this offence to come forward. If you have any information which you think could help our investigation, please call us on 101, quoting reference number 43210513035.

“Alternatively, you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or make a report online.”