'Tree of Hope' returns to Marlow after successful first year in 2020

Following a successful first year in 2020, a rotary club in the town is planting a ‘tree of hope’ in Marlow to raise money for charity and leave a message for loved ones.

Last year, Marlow Thames Rotary Club worked with the town council to turn the tree next to the war memorial in the Causeway into both a real and virtual ‘tree of hope’.

About £1,000 in online donations were received when the initiative was launched in 2020, prompting the Club to do it again.

A website allows members of the public to dedicate a message to loved ones, and at the same time offer a donation to nearby charities.

Members of Marlow Thames Rotary Club will also decorate the real tree with dedication tags and lights if donors wish.

For 2021, the charities chosen are Thames Hospice, Marlow Opportunity Playgroup and Young Adult Carers Bucks.

Marlow Town Mayor Richard Scott said: “This fantastic idea was a great success in lockdown 2020.

“I am really pleased that the Marlow Thames Rotary Club are repeating the effort, and I urge all those connected with our town to join together to ensure they make an expression of goodwill.

“This would really make a difference to some very deserving good causes.”

Steve Berry, president of Marlow Thames Rotary Club, added: “We were very pleasantly surprised by the response in 2020, and this idea seems to fit very much with the times we live in.

“It combines a real tree in the centre of Marlow – lit up for Christmas – with an online messaging and giving opportunity.

“The costs have entirely been born by the Marlow Thames Rotary Club – so every single penny raised goes straight through to the selected charities.

“We really hope that members of the public will support us in adding some brightness to these rather gloomy days”.

Click here to get involved.

Full details of sums raised this year are expected to be announced in December.