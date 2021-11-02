Fireworks 'fired at passing vehicles' in Flackwell Heath

Thames Valley Police (TVP) has said that it was forced to seize 'multiple fireworks' last night (Monday) after youngsters fired them at passing vehicles in Flackwell Heath.

The TVP Wycombe Twitter account added that officers are also in the process of reviewing body worn video to help assist with a number of public order offences which occurred in the village yesterday.

"Following disorder last night in Flackwell Heath, rural neighbourhood teams are reviewing body worn video to assist with numerous public order offences," the force said on social media.

"Officers also seized multiple fireworks off youths that were fired at passing vehicles."

The fire service and animal charities have urged people to be careful and respectful with fireworks this year, with many controlled display events cancelled due to the COVID-19 measures.

Emergency services are preparing for a busier night than usual as celebrations are expected to take place in private gardens.

