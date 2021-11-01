New fashion and homeware store set to open in Marlow

A new fashion and homeware store is set to throw open its doors to shoppers in Marlow when it begins trading for the first time this month.

TOAST will be located in the old Whistles unit - on the corner of High Street and Institute Road - and will offer clothing, footwear and accessories.

The brand is known to offer original fabrics and handmade pieces as part of its collection, with a handful of stores in other UK market towns already open.

The new store is also planning to host a series of events and workshops with craftspeople when it opens in early November.

Claire Robinson, head of marketing at TOAST, said: “We have been interested in opening in Marlow for a while as we already have a wonderful community of customers based here and now the right property with character is available."

Robert Martin, leasing manager at landlord Sorbon Estates, added: “We expect the products sold at TOAST to be a huge hit with locals and visitors as there is a strong market for one-of-a-kind pieces in the area.”

Visit www.toa.st/pages/about-us to find out more about the company.