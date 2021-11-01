Thousands of knitted poppies on display in Marlow

Thousands of knitted poppies are on display in Marlow to raise money for the town's Royal British Legion (RBL) ahead of the Remembrance period.

The creation has been put together by the Marlow Poppy Display Group, with the poppies situated on the railings outside All Saints Church and Higginson Park.

More than £5,000 has been raised by the group towards a target of £7,000 for the Marlow RBL, which encompasses both last year's fundraising efforts, as well as 2021.

The annual Poppy Appeal was hit hard by the pandemic last November, with the RBL unable to hold any of its traditional events that would have ordinarily raised vital funds for the group.

As well as the 5,000-strong display of knitted poppies, the volunteer group have also left 300 crocheted poppies along Marlow High Street during the first ten days of November for people to find and wear.

Each flower will be dedicated to one of the town's casualties during conflict.

Click here to donate to the Marlow Poppies appeal.

Elsewhere in the town, the war memorial at The Causeway has undergone conservation and cleaning works to return it back to 'pristine condition', the town council says.

The works, carried out by Cliveden Conservation, included repointing of the stone elements, resetting some loose stone at the steps, lime mortar repairs and removal of green staining.

The bronze elements were cleaned, polished and waxed, with the work timed to be completed ahead of Remembrance Sunday.

Mayor Richard Scott added it was 'wonderful to see the memorial restored to its original glory'.