    • Exhibition to open this weekend for proposed Marlow film studio

    Shay Bottomley

    shayb@baylismedia.co.uk
    Plans progress on Marlow film studio project

    The site of the proposed film studio next to the A404, Marlow. Picture from Dido Property Ltd.

    An exhibition for a project to build a new film studio in Marlow is set to open this weekend in the town. 

    From Friday, October 29, to Sunday, November 7, anyone interested in finding out more about the progress of the film studio plans can visit the ten-day staffed exhibition at the project’s headquarters at Unit 6, Liston Court. 

    Two additional exhibitions in Little Marlow will also be held to allow the project team to interact with those living closest to the proposed site.

    The exhibitions will be open as follows:

    Unit 6, Liston Court, Marlow: 

    • Friday, October 29, 10am – 5.30pm
    • Saturday, October 30, 10am – 5pm
    • Monday, November 1, 2pm – 6pm  
    • Tuesday, November 2, 5.30pm - 8.30pm 
    • Wednesday, November 3, 10.30 - 2.30pm 
    • Thursday, November 4, 5.30pm - 8.30pm 
    • Friday, November 5, 10.30 - 2.30pm 
    • Saturday, November 6, 10am - 5pm 
    • Sunday, November 7, 11am – 4pm 

    The Pavilion, Little Marlow:

    • Saturday, October 30, 1pm – 4pm
    • Saturday, November 6, 1pm – 4pm 

    The initial ‘concept and principles’ for the plans to develop a former landfill site into a new studio went to public consultation over the summer.

    Benefits to the local economy, ecological sensitivity and design quality were common subjects raised by residents, with 65 per cent of people believing the development ‘should fit in with the landscape’, although wildlife groups have expressed concerns over the proposals.

    Founder and CEO of the project, Robert Laycock, said: “This is an opportunity for us to let everyone know the results of the first stage of our local engagement and crucially how this has informed the design so far."

    He added: “For those who have concerns, we are here to listen, and we are keen to hear everyone’s views on the project, so this second stage engagement can continue to inform our final designs and we can address and react to the important considerations of our local community.” 

    Marlow & Bourne End

