Exhibition to open this weekend for proposed Marlow film studio

An exhibition for a project to build a new film studio in Marlow is set to open this weekend in the town.

From Friday, October 29, to Sunday, November 7, anyone interested in finding out more about the progress of the film studio plans can visit the ten-day staffed exhibition at the project’s headquarters at Unit 6, Liston Court.

Two additional exhibitions in Little Marlow will also be held to allow the project team to interact with those living closest to the proposed site.

The exhibitions will be open as follows:

Unit 6, Liston Court, Marlow:

Friday, October 29, 10am – 5.30pm

Saturday, October 30, 10am – 5pm

Monday, November 1, 2pm – 6pm

Tuesday, November 2, 5.30pm - 8.30pm

Wednesday, November 3, 10.30 - 2.30pm

Thursday, November 4, 5.30pm - 8.30pm

Friday, November 5, 10.30 - 2.30pm

Saturday, November 6, 10am - 5pm

Sunday, November 7, 11am – 4pm

The Pavilion, Little Marlow:

Saturday, October 30, 1pm – 4pm

Saturday, November 6, 1pm – 4pm

The initial ‘concept and principles’ for the plans to develop a former landfill site into a new studio went to public consultation over the summer.

Benefits to the local economy, ecological sensitivity and design quality were common subjects raised by residents, with 65 per cent of people believing the development ‘should fit in with the landscape’, although wildlife groups have expressed concerns over the proposals.

Founder and CEO of the project, Robert Laycock, said: “This is an opportunity for us to let everyone know the results of the first stage of our local engagement and crucially how this has informed the design so far."

He added: “For those who have concerns, we are here to listen, and we are keen to hear everyone’s views on the project, so this second stage engagement can continue to inform our final designs and we can address and react to the important considerations of our local community.”