Marlow teacher awarded prestigious German Teacher Award

A German teacher at Sir William Borlase’s Grammar School in Marlow has been awarded a prestigious award which celebrates the 'most dedicated' champions of the language.

The annual German Teacher Awards showcase the best teachers from primary and secondary schools across the UK.

Jennifer Hopper has been honoured with the 'Lifetime Achievement Award' for her work at the West Street school.

The accolade is organised by the German Embassy in London and recognises 'first-class and inspiring language teaching' inside and outside of the classroom.

Usually, the awards are presented at a ceremony at the residence of the German Ambassador in London, however due to the pandemic, this year's winners were announced online.

Andreas Michaelis, the Ambassador of Germany to the UK, said: “The ongoing decline in the numbers of pupils studying German in the UK is truly sobering.

"It is therefore particularly important to pay tribute to all the schools and teachers who work tirelessly to encourage and champion language learning – especially in challenging times like these.

"Teachers of German are key custodians of our bilateral relations. This is the reason why we celebrate their remarkable dedication with this award every year. My heartfelt congratulations go to all the winners and nominees.”