Marlow FM scoops gold at radio awards ceremony in Coventry

Marlow's community radio station has won its first gold award at a radio awards ceremony for its response to the coronavirus pandemic.

Marlow FM picked up the top accolade at this year’s Community Radio Awards, which were held in Coventry on Saturday.

The station won gold for its response to COVID-19, which included running its 'Hidden Heroes' awards and broadcasting the Marlow 'Quiet Night In' fundraising event during the pandemic.

Marlow FM walked away with a total of four awards having been nominated for three others - more than any other community radio station in the country.

The 'Marlow Christmas Drive-In' won silver in the outside broadcast category; 'The Rock Shop' show with Michelle Livings took silver for specialist music programme - and presenter Amelia Slaughter won bronze for female presenter.

Fellow presenters Angie Burns and Edan Gaskell, and Marlow FM’s new mobile phone app, were also in the running for awards.

The ceremony took place at the Coventry Transport Museum, with more than 430 entries from stations around the UK whittled down to five per category.

And in a video played at the start of the awards, Nadine Dorries, the Government's Secretary of State for the Department of Culture, Media and Sport, even mentioned Marlow FM when commenting on the huge variety of nominees.

Graham Duthie, managing director of Marlow FM, who has spoken out about the effort to keep the station running during COVID-19, said: “What an achievement - our first ever gold, and the most awards.

"We’re a very small station, from quite a small town, but we like to think we pack a punch. A huge thank you to everyone at the Community Radio Awards, all our hardworking volunteers, but most of all our listeners.”