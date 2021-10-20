Marlow brewery reaches £300,000 fundraising mark in aid of Bucks charity

A brewery based in Marlow Bottom has donated £9,000 to a hospital charity this week, taking its total donations to the charity beyond the £300,000 mark.

On Monday, Rebellion Brewery, based at Bencombe Farm, presented the cash to Scannappeal, a good cause which helps provide state-of-the-art medical equipment for hospitals in Bucks

Rebellion raises the money via its customers and supporters at its popular biennial charity open weekends, the last of which was held in 2019 and raised £65,000.

The latest £9,000 takes the brewery’s total sum paid to Scanappeal to £300,000.

William Baxter CBE and Lisa Trivett, chairman and director respectively of Scanappeal, along with patron and supporter Tom Kerridge, visited the brewery to receive the donation from Tim Coombes and Mark Gloyens, Rebellion’s owners.

Mark said: “We are delighted to have supported Scannappeal over many years.

"The equipment purchased with the help of money raised by the brewery has been of such benefit to the local community in times of need, who in turn have been such tremendous supporters of the brewery over the years."