How to sign up for the Marlow half-marathon 2021

A popular half-marathon will return to Marlow town centre next month for its first physical event since 2019.

Running club Marlow Striders will kick off the 32nd anniversary of the Marlow half-marathon and 'Marlow 7' on Sunday, November 7.

The last in-person event was held back in 2019 - which was the run's 30th anniversary - with last year's showcase falling victim to lockdown restrictions as a race was held virtually.

The route starts in Marlow High Street with runners emerging from Higginson Park in Pound Lane.

The route for both races then heads north up the high street, meandering through the Chiltern Hills and the Hambleden Valley, before returning to the town and finishing at Marlow Sports Club.

Both the half-marathon (13.1 miles) and the Marlow 7 (seven miles) are known for their picturesque, yet hilly, nature, with marshals on hand throughout the routes to assist.

As the event happens just after bonfire night, the race will once again be started by the sound of an exploding rocket.

All proceeds go to charities local to Marlow, Maidenhead and High Wycombe, and in 2019, the two runs exceeded a £220,000 target that the Marlow Striders had set.

This year’s supported charities include SSNAP (Supporting the Sick, Newborn and their Parents), and Marlow Sports Club.

The current men’s record for the half-marathon is held by Tim Haughian (in 01:14:58), with the ladies' accolade possessed by Melanie Wilkins (in 01:22:54).

The Marlow 7 course records are held by Zachary Randall (00:37:30) and Becky Atkinson (00:45:38), the latter of whom broke the record in 2019.

Race director Mike Thompson said: "Having been unable to run the physical race in 2020 due to the pandemic, the organising committee will be delighted to see our regular, as well as new, runners back with us this year.

"Registration, location and other useful information is available via the event website."

Visit www.marlowhalf.marlowstriders.co.uk to sign up for the event and for more information.