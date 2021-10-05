Marlow sixth-former wins tickets to No Time to Die premiere

A lucky sixth-form student was one of the first to see the latest James Bond film after winning a competition.

Emily Kirby, 17, who attends Sir William Borlase’s Grammar School in Marlow, won the competition where she wrote a 50-word piece on finding a use for her prom dress were she able to attend the premiere of No Time to Die.

Emily was able to join senior royals on the red carpet outside the Royal Albert Hall on Tuesday (September 28), including The Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall and The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge.

Many celebrities were also in attendance, including Bond actor Daniel Craig in his final appearance as 007, Naomie Harris, Rami Malek and Phoebe Waller-Bridge who were all involved in the making of the film.

The competition was organised by Robert Laycock, one of the founders of the Marlow film studio project and great nephew of Bond author Ian Fleming, and Marlow’s Jam Theatre Company.

Speaking after the screening, Emily said that she was ‘still in shock’ at being able to attend the premiere alongside her mother, Lisa Mathie.

She added: “I applied for the competition in a rush after returning home from school on Friday while getting ready for work, at my local pub as a waitress.

“I never expected to win but decided to enter anyway because you’ve got to be in it to win it.”

Emily said that aspires to become a structural engineer and wants to use her skills to build sets for major film productions.

Mr Laycock, who is local to the area, said: “The James Bond movies have been produced just a few miles from Marlow for nearly six decades, which is why I’m so passionate about securing Marlow’s legacy as the destination for award winning and prestigious filmmaking.

“Marlow will be one of the world’s leading places for film and TV production. The studio will support the best of British filmmaking like ‘No Time to Die’ and ensure South Buckinghamshire remains at the absolute centre of the production of global blockbusters.

“Making more British Films with Bond-level scale and impact for the silver screen is a phenomenal opportunity for the UK.

“Once approved, the project will deliver thousands of new jobs and training within the creative sector plus boost this prestigious piece of the local economy.”