Works lasting several months planned for Marlow Bridge

Work will be undertaken on Marlow Bridge for several months while the council carries out maintenance on the Grade I listed structure.

Buckinghamshire Council teams will be carrying out work on the historic bridge until February next year.

Construction is largely due to affect pedestrians but from January, the local authority has warned drivers that some road closures may be necessary to facilitate the works.

Previous routine maintenance took place at the bridge in summer 2020, in which the council painted the bridge hangers, chains and kerbs.

Given the scale of the latest work due to be undertaken, a listed building consent submission was required to be submitted by Bucks Council.

The proposed work will include the painting of the bridge parapets and replacement of the street lighting cabling on both sides of the structure.

Work starts this month and will last until early February 2022.

Advance warning signings have been placed on the bridge, stating that work will continue for 18 weeks, starting from Monday this week.

The initial phase of the work - between this month and December - will be undertaken using alternative footway closures, meaning motorists will not be affected.

Scaffolding systems will be erected around the base of the bridge, which will encompass the length of footway which is receiving maintenance work at that time.

During January, working arrangements will continue - however a series of road closures will be required.

Bucks Council says that advanced warning signs will be erected along the road in due course to warn motorists of any planned closures.

In February next year, highway works on the A404 Westhorpe Interchange are scheduled to take place, meaning the Marlow Bridge works will be suspended.

Once the A404 works are over, any outstanding maintenance works to the bridge will be completed, Bucks Council has confirmed.