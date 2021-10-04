All you need to know about the 2021 Marlow Santa's Fun Run

It may only be October but three rotary clubs in Marlow are already in planning for a key festive event in the town which raises thousands of pounds for charity each year.

The Rotary Clubs of Marlow, Marlow Thames and Marlow Bridge have announced that registrations for its 2021 Santa's Fun Run are now open, in what is set to be the popular event's 17th year.

Taking place at 9.30am on Sunday, December 5, a sea of red is set to descend on Marlow town centre once more, with entrants congregating at Higginson Park in Pound Lane.

This year there are two choices for racing this year due to COVID precautions.

The traditional fun run starting in the High Street will make a return, or entrants can organise their own self-managed event – preferably over the same weekend - if they are uncomfortable with large gatherings.

Organisers have about 3,000 Santa suits in stock, all ready to be distributed in late November.

The event is a significant charity fundraiser and the last one to take place physically, in 2019, raised nearly £50,000 for good causes.

Entrants can choose to raise funds for Rotary selected charities, including the 2021 lead charities – Thames Valley Air Ambulance and Young Minds.

Alternatively they can choose to set up a fundraising page for another charity, and if £500 or more is raised, the good cause will qualify to receive a share in a charity pool, which is guaranteed to be valued at £5,000.

John Prout, chair of the Santa’s Fun Run organising committee, said: “This year we aim to celebrate not only a partial return to normality – but also recognise the fact that we all have our own preferences as to how we deal with the continuing COVID risk.

"We are delighted with the support from our commercial sponsors, and the Charity Pool is a fantastic new innovation.

"We want to create a fantastic weekend that includes teams from local businesses, schools, churches, charities, scout and guide groups, families, neighbourhoods, clubs – all running for a great cause. Come and join us."

The website is now open, and entries can be made at www.santasfunrun.org