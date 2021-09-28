The Spade Oak pub in Bourne End undergoes 'stunning' refurb

The Spade Oak pub in Bourne End has received a ‘stunning refurbishment’ as it re-opened to guests with a new look on Saturday.

The Coldmoorholme Lane venue underwent a makeover that has given the eating and drinking spot a ‘modernised, stylish and contemporary feel’.

The menu features grill favourites including four-bone lamb rack, rotisserie pork belly and aged steaks, as well as lighter bites and desserts, together with a dedicated vegan menu.

A brunch menu of favourites and healthy alternatives is also being served from 9am on Saturdays and Sundays, while a cocktail menu adds to the variety at the new-look pub.

General manager, Chris Gowers, said: “We’re thrilled with the transformation at The Spade Oak – the new design retains the pub’s fantastic original features, including two fireplaces for guests to enjoy, but with a fresh, stylish feel with a touch of glamour.

“The re-opening marks a new chapter, and we can’t wait to see what the future holds.”

As part of the refurbishment, a newly opened private dining room has been created, with bifold doors and adjoining outside space.

The Spade Oak has also undergone structural improvements throughout the pub, including the renovation of the pubs second fireplace.

For more information, visit www.thespadeoak.co.uk