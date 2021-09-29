Popular Marlow pub set to reopen this week after refurbishment

A Marlow pub which has been closed for a lengthy refurbishment will reopen its doors from tomorrow (Thursday).

The Oarsman, in Spittal Street, is set to welcome back punters under the new ownership of duo Nigel Sutcliffe and James Mclean, who own consultancy firm Truffle Hunting.

The Oarsman has undergone some ‘subtle changes’, including an open kitchen that will be visible for guests to see the chefs.

A bistro will house up to 64 people for lunch and dinner and the bar area will welcome guests for drinks.

The menu will contain bistro style seasonal dishes created by head chef Scott Smith and sous chef Peter Webster.

Nigel said: “We will be relying on our local audience and hope that we are bringing something a little different to the town, and the next few months will be important to us as we welcome visitors.”

The Oarsman will be open every day and lunch will be served from noon until 2.30pm. Dinner will start at 5pm and the last booking will be at 9:45pm.

For information and reservations visit theoarsman.co.uk