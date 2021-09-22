Wooburn Green gym evacuated after chemical reaction

06:19PM, Wednesday 22 September 2021
A private gym in Wooburn Green had to be evacuated today due to a chemical incident.
Firefighters were called to David Lloyd Beaconsfield, in Glory Mill Lane, shortly after midday following reports that two chemicals had been mixed together, causing a reaction.
The site was evacuated and Thames Valley Police put a cordon in place while crews made the scene safe.
Firefighters from Beaconsfield, High Wycombe, Windsor, Gerrards Cross and a support unit from Marlow donned breathing apparatus and removed a 25-litre chemical container from the site.
Crews also ventilated the building to help clear fumes.
A total of four people were assessed at the scene by crews from the South Central Ambulance Service.
A plant room at the gym has also been closed off.
Comments
Editor's Picks
Most read
Top Articles
Weekly black bin collections are set to be axed in Windsor and Maidenhead next month.
A 19-year-old woman from Maidenhead has been arrested in connection with a hit-and-run which hospitalised a 11-year-old boy in Marlow Road.
Thames Valley Police has confirmed three people have died after a car crashed into Taplow railway bridge last night.