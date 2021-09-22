SITE INDEX

    • Wooburn Green gym evacuated after chemical reaction

    Firefighters called to 30ft blaze in Langley

    A private gym in Wooburn Green had to be evacuated today due to a chemical incident.

    Firefighters were called to David Lloyd Beaconsfield, in Glory Mill Lane, shortly after midday following reports that two chemicals had been mixed together, causing a reaction.

    The site was evacuated and Thames Valley Police put a cordon in place while crews made the scene safe.

    Firefighters from Beaconsfield, High Wycombe, Windsor, Gerrards Cross and a support unit from Marlow donned breathing apparatus and removed a 25-litre chemical container from the site.

    Crews also ventilated the building to help clear fumes.

    A total of four people were assessed at the scene by crews from the South Central Ambulance Service.

    A plant room at the gym has also been closed off.

