Marlow set to host circus performances and workshops

There is set to be a circus feel about Marlow in the coming weeks as performers bring workshops and performances to the town.

Professional circus artists Katy Kartwheel and Funky Fi will demonstrate their skills, including spinning plates, juggling, hula hooping, diablo, devil-sticks, pedal-go and twirling ribbons.

The free workshops will take place from 11am-1pm on the Causeway – at the Marlow Market – on Saturday, September 4, September 25 and October 2.

Meanwhile, each day will contain professional performances from artists, who will be showing off their skills to the public.

“We’re delighted to welcome these performers into the town,” Marlow town mayor Cllr Richard Scott said. “The aim is to provide a vibrant atmosphere as people return to our streets — and to support the re-opening of our shops and businesses.”

Funding for the circus events is being provided by Marlow Town Council and Buckinghamshire Council.