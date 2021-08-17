Plans progress on Marlow film studio project

The Marlow film studio project took another step closer to fruition after an environmental impact assessment scoping report was submitted to Buckinghamshire Council.

Developer Dido Property Ltd., who said that the project could create up to 5000 jobs in the area, has submitted a 60-page scoping report prepared by Waterman Infrastructure and Environment Ltd.

An environmental impact assessment details the possible impact on the local environment when a large-scale project is proposed.

Reports go far beyond the loss of any land to a development by including ecological enhancements, landscaping, pedestrian and cycle routes and new areas of open space.

Though the proposed site is in within the green belt, the land has previously been used for gravel extraction and landfill.

A formal planning application is yet to be submitted with the developer seeking public consultation before applying to the council for permission, although the company plans for the studio to be ‘highly sustainable’.

Robert Laycock, director of the Marlow Studio Project, said that the news of a US private equity business planning to invest in proposals for a £700million studio complex in Hertfordshire ‘shows the scale of the opportunity for Buckinghamshire’.

“This is the next important step in understanding the context and condition of the site and we are hoping to continue to hear from as many people as possible with their valued feedback, in order to inform the design masterplan,” he added.

“Our priority is for the community to be the first to hear from us as the plans progress. We are asking people to actively review, consider and share their thoughts about the studio plans, which, if passed, will allow South Buckinghamshire to retain its leadership in this dynamic and important sector.

“The Marlow Film Studio is being planned not only to achieve the relevant planning policy requirements for sustainability and energy, but also to be a ‘best-in-class’ development to drive low carbon film and television production. This is a huge aim of all of us who work in the British film industry.

“Together as a team, we are committed to ensuring the potential environmental effects are considered from an early stage. This is key to producing a high-quality design which will deliver a truly outstanding place to work.”

To view the report in full, search 21/07371/CONSU on https://publicaccess.wycombe.gov.uk/idoxpa-web/

For further information on the project, visit: https://www.marlow.film/